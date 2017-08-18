NASA-Approved Solar Eclipse Glasses Harder To Find

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s a huge astronomical event that you will want to see. But finding a pair of solar eclipse glasses to watch it safely might be tough.

Pediatric ophthalmologist Dr. Serena Wang says staring at the sun, even for seconds, can cause permanent damage.

“Even though it’s not as bright as normally we see the sun, it still can have a very tremendous power that can actually even cause permanent damage of vision,” she says.

One local preschool is keeping children inside during Monday’s solar eclipse for just that reason.

North Texans will be able to see 75 percent of the sun obscured just after 1 p.m.

With only two days to go, NASA-approved solar eclipse glasses are nearly impossible to find.

“I’ve seen a lot of people wanting to buy glasses, and in three days we were sold out of the glasses,” says Planetarium Director at UT Arlington, Levent Gurdemir.

That’s 4,000 glasses they sold in those three days. Gurdemir says he’s not surprised.

“There will be a lot of curious eyes watching the solar eclipse,” he says.

If you can’t find the glasses, you can make them yourself. Trace and cut out paper the size of a cereal box bottom. Tape it inside the box, and seal the top. Cut two rectangular holes at the top of the box. Cover one of the holes with foil and tape it, then poke a pinhole in the center. With the sun behind you, you’ll have a pinhole projector in which to see the eclipse.

CLICK HERE FOR PLACES IN NORTH TEXAS WHERE YOU CAN GO WATCH THE ECLIPSE

If you miss it, you won’t have another chance until April 2024 to watch another eclipse.