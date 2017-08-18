North Texas Eclipse-Watching Opportunities

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Here are some of the North Texas events scheduled for watching the eclipse on Monday. Most of these events charge an admission fee:

Perot Museum of Nature and Science, Dallas – Noon to 2:00 on the Museum Plaza. Live NASA feed of the eclipse, pinhole cameras. You’re encouraged to wear space-themed attire.

Frontiers of Flight Museum, Love Field – Viewing glasses for the first 300 visitors, and people can view the eclipse through the Museum’s solar telescope, equipped with a special filter that allows safe viewing of the Sun.

Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth – Showing the eclipse on 12-story tall big screen television.

Lake Ray Roberts – Pilot Point – Eclipse viewing party, 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

UNT – Rafes Urban Planetarium, Denton – Telescopes set up for viewing. Special glasses available for the first 200 people.

Noble Planetarium, Fort Worth – Live streaming the eclipse.

Rockwall Public Library – Solar telescopes and eclipse glasses will be available.

University of Texas at Arlington – Noon – Eclipse lecture, then observation with special glasses for sale.

Brookhaven College, Eastfield College, and Mountainview College – Each hosts an eclipse viewing event. But Monday is the first day of class for fall semester. The grounds will be crowded and parking will be hard to find.

Most of these events depend on weather conditions.

REMEMBER: NEVER LOOK DIRECTLY AT THE SUN WITHOUT SPECIAL EYE PROTECTION

Direct viewing can be done safely with ‘No. 14 arc welder glass’, or with eclipse viewing glasses which meet these NASA criteria:

Certified ISO 12312-2 international standard

Manufacturer’s name and address printed on the product

Less than three years old, with NO scratches or wrinkles on the eyepieces/lenses