Patient’s Breast Augmentation Surgery Streamed Live

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth woman and her doctor posted her breast augmentation surgery live on Facebook Friday morning.

Twenty-four-year-old Ashley Devonna says she wanted to turn her surgery into an educational experience for her 60,000 plus Instagram followers and 23,000 plus Twitter followers.

“It was always my intention to share this. I had no idea that it would gain this much traction. But this just gets it to more people, so that it can educate, so that it can get to those who are intrigued and who are interested.”

Devonna had a friend upload video of her surgery to Instagram as it happened.

The surgeon, Doctor Farah Khan, streamed the breast augmentation live on her Facebook page.

“Our goal is not to show the blood and the guts. It’s not for it to be like a gore fest. The point again is to actually walk people through the surgery.”

Devonna committed to producing YouTube content full-time back in March. In the time since, she has gained tens of thousands of followers.