Terrell ISD Builds Treehouse Inside Elementary School

By Chelsea Wade
Filed Under: Kennedy Elementary School, Terrell ISD, Treehouse

TERRELL (KRLD) – When Kennedy Elementary School students in Terrell return on Monday, they’ll be greeted by a two-story treehouse, but this one isn’t outside.  It’s was built inside the school.

The district posted a video of its new treehouse on Facebook with the caption that reads:

“The Treehouse at Kennedy is such a magical space for our students to learn, play, and explore! Earlier today we revealed the Treehouse to several students and staff. Their reactions were priceless! We hope you will share this video with your family members and friends. And if you’re in the neighborhood, we hope you will stop by to check out the Treehouse for yourself.

Thank you to Superintendent Micheal French for having the vision for this incredible space, and to Grounds For Play for making that vision a reality for our students. It is going to be an amazing school year!”

 

More from Chelsea Wade
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch