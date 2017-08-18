Terrell ISD Builds Treehouse Inside Elementary School

TERRELL (KRLD) – When Kennedy Elementary School students in Terrell return on Monday, they’ll be greeted by a two-story treehouse, but this one isn’t outside. It’s was built inside the school.

The district posted a video of its new treehouse on Facebook with the caption that reads:

“The Treehouse at Kennedy is such a magical space for our students to learn, play, and explore! Earlier today we revealed the Treehouse to several students and staff. Their reactions were priceless! We hope you will share this video with your family members and friends. And if you’re in the neighborhood, we hope you will stop by to check out the Treehouse for yourself.

Thank you to Superintendent Micheal French for having the vision for this incredible space, and to Grounds For Play for making that vision a reality for our students. It is going to be an amazing school year!”