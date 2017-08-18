Texas Unemployment Rate Improves To 4.3 Percent, Same As US

AUSTIN (AP) – The Texas unemployment rate improved to 4.3 percent in July to mirror the national jobless figure.
The Texas Workforce Commission on Friday announced the third straight month of declining statewide unemployment. The June unemployment rate for Texas was 4.6 percent.
A TWC statement says Amarillo had the lowest jobless rate in Texas last month at 3.1 percent. The McAllen-Edinburg-Mission area had the state’s highest unemployment at 7.7 percent.
Commission officials say the Texas economy expanded for the 13th consecutive month with the addition of 19,600 seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs in July. Texas employers have created 293,400 jobs over the past year.
