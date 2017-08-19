Statue At Robert E. Lee Park In Dallas Vandalized

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The statue at Robert E. Lee Park in Oak Lawn was vandalized with graffiti overnight, according to a Facebook post from Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings.
The vandalism comes ahead of a planned rally against white supremacy Saturday evening in Dallas.
In the Facebook post, Mayor Rawlings said city staff quickly cleaned the statue and that Dallas police will be monitoring the park going forward.
“We will not tolerate unlawful behavior, including acts of vandalism or violence, regardless of one’s beliefs,” said Mayor Rawlings.
Mayor Rawlings said the task force on Confederate monuments will have a plan by early October.
He also said he is calling on citizens attending the rally Saturday evening to exercise their rights in a “civil and peaceful manner.”
One Comment
I remember throwing Frisbee at Lee Park, and when the police raided it back in 69 or 70.