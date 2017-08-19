Thousands Attend Rally Against White Supremacy In Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An estimated 2,300 people, according to Dallas police, are attending a planned rally against white supremacy in downtown Dallas at City Hall on Saturday evening.
There is a heavy police presence in the area for extra precaution. Police responded to Pioneer Plaza to separate protesters and counter-protesters as part of the large crowd at City Hall split off towards the Confederate monument.
The rally aims to bring a community together to denounce white supremacy, neo-Nazism, the alt-right and other similar groups.
Crowds have gathered in response to the violence that occurred in Charlottesville, Virginia where a woman was killed after a car plowed through a crowd during a white nationalist rally.
This is a developing story and will be updated.