Cowboys Unveil Ring Of Honor Walk At The Star In Frisco

FRISCO (105.3 The Fan) – A very special event took place on Monday morning as the Cowboys resumed training camp in Frisco.

The Ring of Honor Walk, which honors all 21 members of the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor, was unveiled at The Star.

Nearly all of the members of the Dallas Cowboys elite group were on hand for the celebration.

• Bob Lilly

• Don Meredith**

• Don Perkins

• Chuck Howley

• Mel Renfro

• Roger Staubach

• Lee Roy Jordan

• Tom Landry**

• Tony Dorsett

• Randy White

• Bob Hayes**

• Tex Schramm**

• Cliff Harris

• Rayfield Wright

• Troy Aikman

• Michael Irvin

• Emmitt Smith

• Drew Pearson

• Charles Haley

• Larry Allen

• Darren Woodson

Family members of the late Don Meredith, Tom Landry and Tex Schramm were on hand to take part in the event.

The Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor is dedicated to former players and coaches who have made outstanding contributions throughout the team’s history. The Ring of Honor Walk presented by Dr. Pepper is located along The Star Boulevard and Cowboys Way, leading up to Tostitos Championship Plaza and Ford Center. Along the Walk, each Cowboys legend is individually recognized with a list of their accomplishments and a monument established in their honor.

“The Ring of Honor Walk is the ideal way to recognize both the Cowboys organization and its history,” said Jerry Jones Sr., Owner, President and General Manager of the Dallas Cowboys. “We hope that the Walk will help keep the relentless dedication, commitment and heart of our Ring of Honor members top of mind as the team heads into the new season.”

“Our nearly 30-year partnership with the Dallas Cowboys has enabled us to excite and engage legions of fans who have overlapping passions for both America’s Team and Dr Pepper – two iconic Texas brands. The Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor Walk adds a wonderful new dimension to our longstanding sponsorship,” said Jim Trebilcock, Chief Commercial Officer for Dr Pepper. “We are thrilled that Dr Pepper will be a part of this experience, joining fans visiting The Star in celebration of the legends who shine the brightest in the history of this storied club.”

The Star in Frisco is now welcoming the public for viewing of the Ring of Honor Walk as well as the restaurant and retail spaces located within the grounds of The Star.