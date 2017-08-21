Gallo Suffers Non-Displaced Nasal Fracture In Collision With Bush

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The 3-2 loss and a split with the American League’s worst club on Sunday is the least of the Rangers problems.
According to multiple reports, slugger Joey Gallo suffered a non-displaced nasal fracture, a swollen nose and upper lip when he collided with reliever Matt Bush on an infield pop fly in the eighth inning.
Bush sustained a sore knee in the incident and both he and Gallo are in Major League Baseball’s concussion protocol after they banged heads.
Both players didn’t make the trip to Los Angeles but could arrive on their own at some point.
Texas begins a crucial four-game series with the Angels tonight as they are two and a half games behind the Halos for the final wild-card spot.
