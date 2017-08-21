CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
SOLAR ECLIPSE: Historic Eclipse Turns Day Into Night Across US | Eclipse Photo Gallery | Eclipse Jokes

60 Immigrants Found In Refrigerated Truck Trailer In South Texas

FALFURRIAS, Texas (AP) — Sixty immigrants have been found in a load of ice-covered broccoli in a refrigerated trailer that was searched at a South Texas border checkpoint, federal officials said Monday.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection statement said nobody was hurt and the trucker was arrested at the Falfurrias checkpoint.

screen shot 2017 08 21 at 5 10 04 pm 60 Immigrants Found In Refrigerated Truck Trailer In South Texas

immigrants in ice truck (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Agents on Saturday opened the padlocked trailer and found dozens of immigrants amid pallets of broccoli lined with ice. Customs officials say the temperature inside the trailer was 49 degrees. Some immigrants wore hooded heavy coats.

The immigrants — from Guatemala, Mexico, El Salvador and Hondurans — were detained and being processed for entering the U.S. illegally. The trucker faces immigrant smuggling charges.

Officials didn’t immediately say where the produce was headed or provide further details on the investigation.

Last week, Border Patrol agents found 16 immigrants locked inside a semitrailer at a gas station in the South Texas city of Edinburg and 20 immigrants crammed into a locked semitrailer at an Interstate 10 checkpoint southwest of El Paso. All were in good condition.

Last month, 10 people entering the U.S. died after being packed with as many as 90 other people into a sweltering tractor-trailer that was found outside a San Antonio Walmart.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

