CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM
SOLAR ECLIPSE: Historic Eclipse Turns Day Into Night Across US | Eclipse Photo Gallery | Eclipse Jokes

Police Look For 3 Suspects In Murder Outside Gas Station

Filed Under: dallas police, Deadly Shooting, Ledbetter Drive, Murder Suspect, robbery, Shooting, Surveillance Video

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police say a man was shot and killed outside a gas station Sunday night after paying for his gas.

Police said three young men approached him, pushed him and someone shot him before taking off with some of his property.

Police released a surveillance image of one of the suspects.

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. at 2400 W. Ledbetter Drive.

The victim was 35 years old.  Police have not released his identity.

Anyone with information regarding this murder can contact Homicide Detective D. Chaney at 214-671-3645 or derick.chaney@dallascityhall.com.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch