Police Look For 3 Suspects In Murder Outside Gas Station

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police say a man was shot and killed outside a gas station Sunday night after paying for his gas.
Police said three young men approached him, pushed him and someone shot him before taking off with some of his property.
Police released a surveillance image of one of the suspects.
The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. at 2400 W. Ledbetter Drive.
The victim was 35 years old. Police have not released his identity.
Anyone with information regarding this murder can contact Homicide Detective D. Chaney at 214-671-3645 or derick.chaney@dallascityhall.com.