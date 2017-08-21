Reward Offered For Most Wanted Fugitive From Dallas

AUSTIN (CBSDFW) – Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for the apprehension of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding 18-year-old Christopher Ricardo Gonzalez.

Gonzalez, of Dallas, is wanted for aggravated robbery and engaging in organized crime.

Police say Gonzalez is affiliated with the Bloods gang and has ties to the south Dallas area.

Gonzalez, along with a group of suspects, was allegedly involved in a number of aggravated robbery home invasions that occurred in the Dallas Metroplex from October 2016 through February 2017. His criminal history also includes the unlawful carrying of a weapon, terroristic threats and evading arrest.

He is described as being five-foot-11 and weighing approximately 170 pounds. He is also known as the nickname “Little Chris.”

Texas Crime Stoppers is offering $5,000 for information leading to his arrest.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the five following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Text the letters DPS – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store: and for Android users on Google Play.

All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.