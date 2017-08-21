The 9 Best Solar Eclipse ‘Dad Jokes’

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Great American Eclipse is finally here, and people are going wild. This is the first coast-to-coast total solar eclipse in 99 years, and as many as 7.4 million people could be traveling to America’s heartland to get the full effect of the unique celestial event.
So, while you gather with friends and loved ones to watch the eclipse on Monday afternoon, here are a few ‘dad jokes’ to pass the time. But be prepared for groans. Some of these puns are admittedly terrible. If you have one of your own, share it with us on Facebook or Twitter!
- What’s the most famous painting of an eclipse? (The Moona Lisa!)
- What did the sun bring to the solar eclipse party? (A light snack!)
- How does the man in the moon cut his hair? (Eclipse it!)
- What did the sun say when it reappeared after an eclipse? (Pleased to heat you again!)
- What kind of underwear should you wear during an eclipse? (Fruit of the Moon!)
- How do you organize a solar eclipse party? (You planet!)
- Why didn’t the sun go to college? (It already had a million degrees!)
- Have you heard about the restaurant on the moon? (Great food, but no atmosphere!)
- Why did the teacher bring solar eclipse glasses to school? (She had bright students!)
One Comment
Don’t forget to credit the source of these jokes!
http://boyslife.org/features/153892/15-funny-solar-eclipse-jokes/
Thanks…