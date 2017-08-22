Adult Flu Vaccines Now Available In Dallas County

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Flu season is just about here.

With that in mind, Dallas County Health and Human Services is now offering the seasonal flu vaccine for adults.

Residents can get the flu shot at 2377 N Stemmons Freeway in Dallas, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. DCHHS explained in a news release Tuesday.

The cost is $20 and if the adult is covered by Medicare, the vaccine is free.

DCHHS is awaiting shipment of the children’s flu vaccine.

“Now is the time for everyone to get their flu shot while it is early in the season,” said Zachary Thompson, DCHHS director. “We want our residents to protect themselves and their families by being vaccinated before flu season spikes.”

DCHHS says it’s following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to begin offering the flu vaccine as soon as it becomes available in the community. CDC recommends the flu vaccine as the best means of flu prevention for almost everyone except children younger than 6 months of age. The flu vaccine DCHHS provides is an all-in-one shot that protects against multiple flu strains including the H1N1 virus.

“Getting an annual flu vaccine is one of the best ways to protect yourself and your family from the flu virus,” said Tammara Scroggins, Asst. Director Public Health Communicable Disease. “Vaccination can also protect people around you, including those who are more vulnerable to serious flu illness, like babies, young children, the elderly, and people with certain chronic health conditions.”

DCHHS Medical Director/Health Authority Dr. Christopher Perkins encourages parents to get their children vaccinated as soon as possible.

“It takes about two weeks for the body to develop the antibodies needed to provide protection against the flu virus,” Dr. Perkins said. “That’s why we are encouraging everyone to get the flu vaccine as soon as possible, so they’re protected early in the flu season.”

In addition to getting the flu shot, DCHHS encourages everyone to practice cough and sneeze etiquette along with proper hand-washing. DCHHS has flu prevention materials on its website available for the public to download.

For more information, call 214-819-2162.