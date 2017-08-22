Cowboys Open Training Camp At The Star

(credit: Ed Lowder/CBS 11 News)

FRISCO (105.3 The Fan) – The Dallas Cowboys opened the Frisco portion of training camp at The Star on Monday and will continue to host five more practices on August 22-24 and August 28-29.

The practices provide fans the opportunity to see their favorite players up close as they prepare for the 2017 season.

Admission and parking to all practices is free and open to the public. Guests are encouraged to arrive early and check this website for parking updates.

Dates/Times are subject to change:

Tuesday, August 22:

2:00 p.m Tostitos Championship Plaza opens

3:30 p.m. Practice

Wednesday, August 23:

2:00 p.m Tostitos Championship Plaza opens

3:30 p.m. Practice

Thursday, August 24:

9:00 a.m Tostitos Championship Plaza opens

10:30 a.m. Practice

Monday, August 28:

3:30 p.m Tostitos Championship Plaza opens

5:00 p.m. Practice

Tuesday, August 29:

9:00 a.m Tostitos Championship Plaza opens

10:30 a.m. Practice

