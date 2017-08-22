Engineers Being Sent Into Haltom City Sinkhole

HALTOM CITY (CBSDFW.COM) – A busy road in Haltom City remains shut down on Tuesday after a sinkhole opened up over the weekend. It happened on Sunday along the Loop 820 westbound frontage road, and it may still be a while before cars are able to get through.

The sinkhole opened from a dip in the pavement, and it takes up the entire middle lane of the three-lane road. At least one car was damaged by the three-foot hole. The route is now clearly blocked off with detours marked for any drivers who need to get through the area.

This is a busy area, with the road providing access to the highway, homes, businesses, a church and Haltom High School.

A team of engineers literally have to get to the bottom of this problem before any progress can be made. They will be sent into the sinkhole on Tuesday to investigate the cause. Construction crews brought in heavy machinery on Monday night to dig up the concrete and further expand the width of the hole.

It now spans all three lanes of the frontage road and is deep enough to swallow a car.

After the engineers get a look inside of the sinkhole, they will be able to better estimate how long it will take to fix the problem. There is currently no timeline, but crews at the scene have said that it will likely take a while as there is still a lot of work left to do.