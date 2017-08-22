Firefighters Battle 2-Alarm Fire At Dallas Apartment Complex

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A fire broke out at the McCallum Meadow Apartments in the 7700 block of McCallum Blvd. on Tuesday around 2:00 p.m.
Dallas Fire-Rescue says the call went to two alarms.
Firefighters say the ignition point for the fire was a car.
Families living at the complex told CBS11 they heard a loud explosion. When firefighters arrived, they found two cars burning. That fire spread to a building, ultimately impacting at least three top floor apartments.
No injuries have been reported, but more than 60 firefighters were on the scene.
Chopper11 showed smoke coming through the roof near a group of air conditioning units.