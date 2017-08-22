CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Firefighters Battle 2-Alarm Fire At Dallas Apartment Complex

UPDATED | August 22, 2017 4:05 PM
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A fire broke out at the McCallum Meadow Apartments in the 7700 block of McCallum Blvd. on Tuesday around 2:00 p.m.

Dallas Fire-Rescue says the call went to two alarms.

Firefighters say the ignition point for the fire was a car.

Families living at the complex told CBS11 they heard a loud explosion.  When firefighters arrived, they found two cars burning.  That fire spread to a building, ultimately impacting at least three top floor apartments.

No injuries have been reported, but more than 60 firefighters were on the scene.

Chopper11 showed smoke coming through the roof near a group of air conditioning units.

