Hot Tuesday Before Cool Temps & Scattered Storms Move In

By Dan Brounoff
Filed Under: Dallas weather, Dan Brounoff, DFW Weather, Fort Worth weather

Yesterday’s High: 95; Yesterday’s Rain: 0.00”;  Normal High: 96; Normal Low: 75

Last day of the HOT weather……TODAY, but humidity sticks around through the weekend.

  • Thunderstorms accompany a cool front into Wed. morning
  • Scattered storms and cooler temperatures for the next several days.
  • Watching the TROPICS this weekend. Possible land falling storm T.S or Hurricane along the Texas coast late Friday.
  • +4.43” surplus at DFW. 15.94” since June 1st; 7th wettest summer!

Today: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. High: Mid to upper 90s… Heat index: 103-105. Wind: SE:5-10 mph

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight.  Low: Low to mid-70s. Wind: SE->North. 5-10 mph

Wednesday-Friday: Mostly to partly cloudy. Not as hot. Scattered aft/eve storms. Highs: Near 90.

Saturday->Monday. WATCHING TROPICS! Chance of storms. Highs: 80s

More from Dan Brounoff
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch