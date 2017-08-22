Hot Tuesday Before Cool Temps & Scattered Storms Move In

Yesterday’s High: 95; Yesterday’s Rain: 0.00”; Normal High: 96; Normal Low: 75
Last day of the HOT weather……TODAY, but humidity sticks around through the weekend.
- Thunderstorms accompany a cool front into Wed. morning
- Scattered storms and cooler temperatures for the next several days.
- Watching the TROPICS this weekend. Possible land falling storm T.S or Hurricane along the Texas coast late Friday.
- +4.43” surplus at DFW. 15.94” since June 1st; 7th wettest summer!
Today: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. High: Mid to upper 90s… Heat index: 103-105. Wind: SE:5-10 mph
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Low: Low to mid-70s. Wind: SE->North. 5-10 mph
Wednesday-Friday: Mostly to partly cloudy. Not as hot. Scattered aft/eve storms. Highs: Near 90.
Saturday->Monday. WATCHING TROPICS! Chance of storms. Highs: 80s