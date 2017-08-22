Jerry Jones Says Jaylon Smith’s Nerve Will Continue To Regenerate

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes the nerve in Jaylon Smith’s left leg will continue to regenerate.

Jones told Shan and RJ on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday that the linebacker took a test prior to training camp in Oxnard and “was getting close to 90 percent” regeneration at that time.

“I think you’ll probably find improvement,” Jones said. “He’s about there. He was getting close to 90 percent when he got to camp, if that low, frankly. So, I think it’s just a question of him getting the snaps in.”

Jones went on to say that Smith’s work in rehab compares to how hard Michael Irvin worked to return to the field after a knee injury in his second season.

“Now, I don’t think that anybody has ever been as impressed as his teammates are for the work that Jaylon has done. The only comparable I have in my background is how Michael Irvin rehabbed when he tore a knee up in his second year. I’ve never seen anybody and no one else has seen anybody attack rehab the way he did. I think Jaylon Smith is on par with that,” Jones said.

Jones also compared Smith’s work ethic to Dak Prescott, said his talent at linebacker compares with Ezekiel Elliott’s talent at running back and said that Smith prepares to play like Randy White.

Smith made his first appearance in an NFL football game, albeit a preseason one, when he had one tackle in 12 snaps against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.