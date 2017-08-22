CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Man Indicted For 2nd Capital Murder In North Texas

Filed Under: capital murder, Megan Getrum, Molly Matheson, Reginald Kimbro

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas County Grand Jury indicted Reginald Kimbro for the April 15 capital murder of Megan Getrum, 36.

An autopsy showed Getrum suffered a fatal injury to her neck and that she had been thrown into Lake Ray Hubbard face down, meaning both injuries could have caused the death.

Plano Police said it appears Getrum had also been sexually assaulted.

akimbro Man Indicted For 2nd Capital Murder In North Texas

Reginald Kimbro

megan leigh getrum Man Indicted For 2nd Capital Murder In North Texas

Megan Leigh Getrum (Image via Plano Police Dept.)

“We continue to pray for Megan Getrum’s family. We also continue to pray for the family of Molly Matheson of Fort Worth, as Reginald Kimbro is also being charged with Capital Murder in connection to her death. We believe that justice will be served in both of these cases,” said Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson in a statement.

Earlier this month, the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office announced it would seek the death penalty against Kimbro for the murder of Molly Matheson in Fort Worth near the TCU campus in April.

molly matheson 1 Man Indicted For 2nd Capital Murder In North Texas

(credit: Molly Matheson/Facebook)

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch