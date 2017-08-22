Man Indicted For 2nd Capital Murder In North Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas County Grand Jury indicted Reginald Kimbro for the April 15 capital murder of Megan Getrum, 36.

An autopsy showed Getrum suffered a fatal injury to her neck and that she had been thrown into Lake Ray Hubbard face down, meaning both injuries could have caused the death.

Plano Police said it appears Getrum had also been sexually assaulted.

“We continue to pray for Megan Getrum’s family. We also continue to pray for the family of Molly Matheson of Fort Worth, as Reginald Kimbro is also being charged with Capital Murder in connection to her death. We believe that justice will be served in both of these cases,” said Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson in a statement.

Earlier this month, the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office announced it would seek the death penalty against Kimbro for the murder of Molly Matheson in Fort Worth near the TCU campus in April.