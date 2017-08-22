Police Investigating After Video Shows Wreckless Stunt Driving, Gunfire

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are investigating a recent incident involving burnouts, speeding and gunfire at a local shopping center after video surfaced on Tuesday appearing to show it happening.

The man who recorded the video said it happened on Sunday at 10:45 p.m. near Buckner and Bruton Road. It starts with cars screeching their tires, smoke and burned rubber. But after a few minutes, gunfire erupts without any immediate police response.

“It’s a normal Sunday for us,” said the man who recorded the video.

A similar scene unfolded back in May on Malcolm X in South Dallas.

“They could have accidentally hit me or something or hit somebody else or somebody’s kids in the car,” said Kieairrah Seamster, who lives nearby.

Smeaster is sick of the burnouts and tire of the gunfire.

“When the bullets go up in the air, they can come back down and there’s no telling who they’re going to hit,” said Seamster.

President of the Dallas Fraternal Order of Police, Michael Walton said there is no reason this should be happening in the area.

“This isn’t a third world country — this is Dallas, Texas,” said Walton. “With the massive exodus of officers, that’s what you get. You get these little things that turn into big things and eventually someone will get hurt out there.”

Walton said with the current staffing levels at DPD, it is a low priority call.

“If you’re being raped, robbed or murdered, our job is to get there and prevent that.”

He believes the people in the video know police likely will not show up and stop them.

The man who shot the video is worried about what could happen next if nothing changes.

“It could get to something more dangerous later. With what happened this weekend, you never know,” he said.

Officers said it was recently made aware of the video, which happened on private property.

A spokesperson said they are making contact with management to determine how they can secure the parking lot.