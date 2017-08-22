CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Search For Man Accused Of Shooting Cedar Hill Jogger

CEDAR HILL (CBSDFW.COM) – Surveillance video caught the man police believe shot a jogger early Tuesday morning in Cedar Hill.  Now officers need your help finding the suspect.

Police say the victim was jogging down Trees Drive just south of Ramsey Park.  Around 5:44 a.m. a man with a gun demanded money, got into a fight with the jogger, and shot him.

You can see the suspect in the surveillance video above.  It shows him walking in the direction of the victim, and then running back the other way moments later.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooter is described as a black man, slender, 18 to 22 years old, and wearing a white tank top with a black cloth rag on his head.  Responding officers and police K9s were unable to find the suspect.

Cedar Hill police believe there was no connection between the suspect and the victim.  Officers are asking all residents to be on alert.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Cedar Hill Police Department at 972-291-5181.

