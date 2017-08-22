CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

4 People Injured In South Dallas Drive-By Shooting

By Brittany Jeffers
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are investigating after bullets went flying in a parking lot near the south Dallas business district. The drive-by shooting left multiple people injured, but there were no fatalities. It happened at around 10:30 p.m. late Monday night near the 4600 block of Elsie Faye Heggins Street.

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

Two vehicles were shot and at least four people were hurt. One of the victims said that he was at a car wash, sitting in the back of a truck and drinking beer with friends. He wasn’t injured, but his three friends were all shot. “We all got to falling down and running, trying to get out of the way,” that victim said.

The gunman then opened fire on another car in the parking lot. Inside of that vehicle was a 60-year-old man, a woman and an 8-year-old child. The woman was struck in the leg, officers stated, and the man drove the car to a nearby restaurant to call for help.

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

Police are still looking for the person responsible for pulling the trigger. There has been no word yet about a possible motive.

