CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Federal Judge Blocks Texas Voter ID Law

Filed Under: Attorney General Ken Paxton, Elections, federal judge, Texas, Voter ID law

(CBS11) – A federal judge has ruled Texas’ voter ID law unconstitutional.

Attorney General Ken Paxton is promising to appeal the ruling.

“Today’s ruling is outrageous. Senate Bill 5 was passed by the people’s representatives and includes all the changes to the Texas voter ID law requested by the 5th Circuit,” Paxton said in a statement. “The U.S. Department of Justice is satisfied the amended voter ID law has no discriminatory purpose or effect.  Safeguarding the integrity of elections in Texas is essential to preserving our democracy.  The 5th Circuit should reverse the entirety of the district court’s ruling.”

More to come.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch