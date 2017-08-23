Federal Judge Blocks Texas Voter ID Law

(CBS11) – A federal judge has ruled Texas’ voter ID law unconstitutional.
Attorney General Ken Paxton is promising to appeal the ruling.
“Today’s ruling is outrageous. Senate Bill 5 was passed by the people’s representatives and includes all the changes to the Texas voter ID law requested by the 5th Circuit,” Paxton said in a statement. “The U.S. Department of Justice is satisfied the amended voter ID law has no discriminatory purpose or effect. Safeguarding the integrity of elections in Texas is essential to preserving our democracy. The 5th Circuit should reverse the entirety of the district court’s ruling.”
