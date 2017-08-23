Man Turns Himself In After Robbing Bank In Grand Prairie

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW) – A man robbed a bank in Grand Prairie and later returned to the scene to turn himself in.

Police say, William Waters, 59, went to the Chase Bank at 700. E. Main Street in Grand Prairie at around 9:30 a.m. and handed a teller a note demanding money. In the note, he wrote that he had a bomb and placed a package on the counter. The teller complied with Walter’s demands and gave him an undisclosed amount of money.

The teller complied with Water’s demands and gave him an undisclosed amount of money.

Walters left the package on the counter and fled the bank.

When officers arrived at the scene, Waters returned and surrendered. According to police, Walters admitted to officers that the money he stole was inside his truck.

According to police, Waters admitted to officers that the money he stole was inside his truck.

Grand Prairie police say they are running a concurrent investigation with the FBI and that Waters isn’t considered a suspect in any other bank robberies.

The scene remains active as a robot is investigating the package and bomb sniffing dogs are checking out the truck.

The investigation is ongoing.