Pair Wanted For Robbing Dallas Restaurant With Knife

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are looking for a pair suspects who pulled off an armed robbery with a knife on Sunday, August 20 around 9:00 p.m.
It happened at the Mundo Latino restaurant in the 13000 block of Montfort Place.
Police said the suspects held employees at knife-point while they took money from the registers.
No one was injured during the crime.
Dallas Police released the following descriptions:
Suspect #1 is described as a Latin male, about 23-years-old, 5’7” tall, 150 pounds, wearing a gray zipper hoodie, white muscle shirt, black pants, and blue SMU baseball cap.
Suspect #2 is described as a Latin male, 20 to 23-years-old, 5’7” tall, 185 pounds, wearing a black t-shirt with a white design, and red pants.
These suspects were last seen driving a dark-colored SUV.
Anyone who recognizes these suspects, or has information on the crime can call Detective Romero at (214) 671-3645.
Those who wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS (8477).