Thieves Stealing A/C Units

By Jeff Paul
Filed Under: ac, air conditioning units, dallas police, stolen air conditioning
ac Thieves Stealing A/C Units

stolen AC units (Jeff Paul – CBS11)

DALLAS (CBS11) – Dallas Police are searching for at least two men they believe are responsible for several air conditioning unit thefts in North Oak Cliff.

Investigators at least seven homeowners have come home to find their A/C units missing since June and detectives believe more homeowner have fallen victim but are not reporting the crimes.

Police said the thieves are dressing like repairmen and simply walking into backyards and taking entire units in the middle of the day.

In fact, Joanna Hathcock’s neighbor saw the thieves and paid no attention because they blended in so well.

“She…thought I had a repairman back their doing something,” said Hathcock.

But the men were not fixing anything. They were stealing.

“Essentially just cut the connections right in half, like done in a minute and just carried them off,” said Hathcock.

Both of her units were stolen while she was at work.

“I think of cruelty and lack of compassion on every level,” said Hathcock. “Like, ‘let’s take it when it’s most active and most needed.’ I didn’t know I had to be vigilant about something like that.”

Investigators said the thieves often wear hard hats and orange vest and typically target homes that are on the market.

“If a house is up for sale, you know everything is supposed to be working properly,” said Detective Celya Ridley with Dallas Police.

Ridley said the men could be selling the units whole, but are most likely taking them apart and scrapping the metal.

“They’re just using their advantage,” said Ridley. “They know no one is home therefore they can get the unit and get away with it.”

Police said with so much redevelopment in the area, people do not often pay attention to the thieves.

Investigators are asking residents to call the police if they see anyone working on a home without any logos on their clothing or vehicles.

