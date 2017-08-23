CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM
Wheels For Wellness

CBS 11 is proud to help support the 2017 Wheels For Wellness annual benefit car show!

The event will be on Saturday, September 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and is free to the public.

See hundreds of cool vehicles from all eras displayed along Fort Worth’s historic Main Street, including CBS 11’s own Mobile 11! Plus, free prostate cancer screenings will be available from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

This year’s event supports the Prostate Cancer Resource Center at THR Harris Fort Worth, the Fort Worth Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Coalition. and Prostate Cancer Research at the University of Texas Health Science Center.

Click here for more information.

