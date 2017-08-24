Confederate Monument Task Force Formed In Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The future of Dallas’ Confederate monuments may lie in the hands of a diverse group, made up of local pastors, business owners, educators, artists, preservationists and activists.



The city of Dallas Thursday released the names of the 20 Dallas residents appointed to the mayor’s task force on Confederate monuments.



Barvo Walker’s hands have sculpted statues on display around the world.



Now, as a member to the mayor’s task force on Confederate monuments, he’s tasked with helping decide the fate of some of Dallas’ most prominent public art.



“I just don’t want any of them destroyed, cut up, or broken,” he said.



A personal favorite of his is the Robert E Lee statue in Lee Park.



“It’s so beautifully executed. Even to the untrained eye, if you get up close to the statue, it’s pristine,” he said.



His perspective, though, is focused solely on the artistic value of the statue. He’s anxious to hear what others think.



“I’m just one voice,” he said, stressing the importance of taking different views into consideration.



“It’s gotta be what the majority wants, what’s best for the city of Dallas.”



Professional photographer, Jesse Hornbuckle also has an eye for beauty, but is also influenced by family’s experiences.



“My perspective is pretty much what you think it would be growing up in Dallas as a black man,” he said. “My mom growing up in Dallas – she had to ride on the back of the bus. She couldn’t eat at the counter in H.L. Green. So anything that attached themselves to Jim Crow and those types of things are very offensive.”



Hornbuckle says he doesn’t want to see emotion take over.



“I do want to see a thoughtful, well informed decision,” he said. “If we make a great decision, other cities will copy what we do and we’ll be the example.”



The task force will meet for the first time next week and have been asked to make a recommendation by October 23rd.

FULL LIST OF TASK FORCE MEMBERS:

Chair: Frances Waters, J.D., is the Chief Strategist of FCW Strategic Consulting with a particular focus on arts/culture, education and organizational strategic planning, and capacity-building. She has also served as a United Methodist pastor and church strategist. She is a graduate of Stanford University and Harvard Law School and is an involved, committed member of the Dallas community. Task Force Members: Buddy Apple, Attorney and Preservationist Sara Mokuria, Associate Director for Leadership Initiatives, University of Texas at Dallas Coy Murchison, Health Care Administration Professional Jesse Hornbuckle, Photographer and Business owner Terrance Perkins, Executive Director, Passage of Youth, Inc. and Pastor Dr. Ervin Seamster, Jr., President, Southwestern Christian College and Pastor Marilyn Mayse, Attorney Dr. Frederick D. Haynes, Senior Pastor, Friendship-West Baptist Church Norma Minnis, Mortgage Broker Coy Poitier, Dallas County Historical Commission Dr. Glynn Newman, Professor, Eastfield College Jo Trizila, President & CEO, TrizCom Public Relations Maggie Murchison, Executive Committee, The University of Texas Chancellor’s Council Barvo Walker, Sculptor Rene Martinez, Education Consultant Joli Robinson, Dallas Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation Larry Schoenbrun, Attorney, Gardere Wyne Sewell LLP Bryce Weigand, Architect, Weigand Art & Architecture Arman Rupani, Managing Partner, Rupani & Matthew Group LLC