Conviction Overturned In 2013 Dallas Sibling Slayings

DALLAS (AP) – An appeals court has overturned the capital murder conviction of a man serving life in prison without parole for the 2013 slayings of two siblings at a Dallas nightclub.
The 5th Court of Appeals in Dallas ordered a new trial for Jerome Deamus. Tuesday’s ruling says the appeals court determined a prosecutor wrongly withheld some eyewitness testimony from the defense.
The victims were half brothers — Christopher Ferguson and Cecil Ferguson. Both were fatally shot during a May 2013 argument at a bar.
Deamus was convicted in 2015.
A message left with the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office wasn’t immediately returned Thursday. First Assistant District Attorney Michael Snipes told The Dallas Morning News that the case would be retried.
