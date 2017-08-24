TRACKING HURRICANE HARVEY: Latest Updates | Current Track Prediction | Video Forecast | Facebook | Twitter

Ellis County Constable Arrested

Filed Under: deadly conduct, Ellis County Constable, grand jury, Michael Wade Jones, misuse of official information, retaliation

ELLIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Ellis County Constable of Precinct 4, Michael Wade Jones, was arrested Thursday on four warrants for misuse of official information (2 cases) (3rd degree felony), retaliation (3rd degree felony), and deadly conduct (Class A misdemeanor)

The total bond on Jones is set at $80,000.

The investigation is continuing through the Ellis County and District Attorney’s Office.

In a news release the DA’s office explained, “With the pending prosecutions, the Texas Rules of Professional Conduct limit what can be said relating to this matter.”

 

