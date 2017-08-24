Trio Indicted For Kidnapping Of Murdered Lancaster Teen

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Three men were indicted for aggravated kidnapping in the disappearance and death of 13-year-old Shavon Randle of Lancaster in July.

The teen, who was the subject of an Amber Alert, died from two gunshot wounds, according to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Shavon Le’Feye Randle“Today was the latest step in the ongoing investigation into the disappearance and death of thirteen-year old Shavon Randle. Earlier today, a Dallas County Grand Jury indicted Desmond Jones, 22, Devontae Owens, 24, and Laquon Wilkerson, 30, each for the offense of Aggravated Kidnapping. These indictments do not end our investigation into this tragedy. We will continue to follow the evidence and will not stop until all those involved are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I want to thank the Lancaster Police Department and the FBI for their hard work on these cases. I appreciate their partnership and dedication to the citizens we serve,” said Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson.

Aggravated kidnapping carries a maximum punishment of life in prison.

According to an arrest warrant for one of the kidnapping suspects, police believe that Randle was taken for ransom as payback for a drug robbery.

The Dallas County DA’s office said if any member of the public has information about this case, we invite them to come forward and contact the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office, 214-653-3600.