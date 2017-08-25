Governor Abbott Suspends Hotel Occupancy Tax

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Abbott issued a proclamation suspending statewide both the state and local Hotel and Motel Occupancy Tax for relief-effort personnel and victims of the storm.

The suspension will last 14 days from the day Governor Abbott issued his 30-countywide Disaster Declaration according to a news release from the Governor’s office Friday evening.

“There is no doubt that Hurricane Harvey is creating a temporary housing emergency in the state of Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “The state of Texas has a duty to ensure we are offering as much relief as possible to the victims, first responders, and relief-effort personnel, of this terrible storm. Reducing the cost of hotel accommodations is one part of that process. Those who have taken safety precautions by evacuating need not to be struggling with the cost of shelter during this already difficult time.”

Earlier Friday, Governor Abbott sent a letter to President Trump asking for a Presidential Disaster Declaration, which would allow victims to received additional resources during the recovery and rebuilding efforts in the coming days and weeks.