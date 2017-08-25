CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TRACKING HURRICANE HARVEY: Latest Updates | Current Track Prediction | Video Forecast | Facebook | Twitter
LIVE STREAM: Texas Coast

Governor Abbott Suspends Hotel Occupancy Tax

Filed Under: Governor Greg Abbott, Harvey, hotel tax, Hurricane Harvey

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) –  Governor Abbott issued a proclamation suspending statewide both the state and local Hotel and Motel Occupancy Tax for relief-effort personnel and victims of the storm.

The suspension will last 14 days from the day Governor Abbott issued his 30-countywide Disaster Declaration according to a news release from the Governor’s office Friday evening.

“There is no doubt that Hurricane Harvey is creating a temporary housing emergency in the state of Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “The state of Texas has a duty to ensure we are offering as much relief as possible to the victims, first responders, and relief-effort personnel, of this terrible storm. Reducing the cost of hotel accommodations is one part of that process. Those who have taken safety precautions by evacuating need not to be struggling with the cost of shelter during this already difficult time.”

Earlier Friday, Governor Abbott sent a letter to President Trump asking for a Presidential Disaster Declaration, which would allow victims to received additional resources during the recovery and rebuilding efforts in the coming days and weeks.

