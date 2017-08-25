Hurricane Harvey Evacuees Seek Shelter In Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Evacuees of Hurricane Harvey are taking shelter in Dallas.

The Walnut Hill Rec Center is being used to house many evacuees with volunteers setting up over 500 cots.

CBS11’s camera wasn’t allowed inside the center, but at last check, there were more than a 100 people inside. One man had to leave his mother and brother behind in the hurricane’s path.

Crammed inside Eli Bautista’s trunk is everything he needs to live on for a few days, such as water, food and a hot plate to cook things on. He lives just outside Houston and made the road trip with his wife to Dallas. However, he couldn’t convince his mother and brother to evacuate with him.

“I told them, ‘There’s shelter here… they’re helping us out and taking care of us. If you want information, I’d be happy to give it to you.’ But they said, ‘No, we’re good,’ ” said Bautista.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins held a news conference Friday afternoon, concerned shelters may not have enough room.

He said the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center can be used as a megashelter to house evacuees.

“That’s tough because when you have that many people living on top of each other, it’s hard to provide security. There’s all sorts of challenges there that we’d like to avoid,” said Jenkins.

At the Walnut Hill Rec Center, supplies arrived by the truckload as people like Bautista prepare to call it home until it’s safe to return to their own.

Jenkins says using the Convention Center as a shelter would be a last resort, but it’s something the city is prepared to do.