Funeral Held For Fallen Army Soldier From Arlington

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Hundreds attended the funeral for fallen Army soldier Allen Stigler Jr. of Arlington on Saturday.

Almost a hundred members of a local Jeep and Truck club showed up to honor Stigler.

“It’s difficult to put it into perspective – to know that someone’s child, grandkid, brother and son. He’s way too young,” said Predator Jeep Club member Michelle Sohm.

Even families like military mother Jenny Lunday attended the funeral. “It’s almost like they are part of our family,” she said. “We’re broken-hearted for them, and we just want to be there to support them through this as best we can.”

Three Army soldiers who didn’t even know Stigler drove in from Louisiana to honor him.

“It’s hard, knowing we could be in the same shoes one day… to put out families through this,” said Pfc. Jacob Allred.

The 22-year-old from Arlington was one of two American soldiers killed in Iraq in what a Pentagon spokesperson called an “artillery mishap.”

Inside Mt. Olive Baptist Church, his father and stepmother were presented military honors for their son’s service.

While friends shared stories of happier times, Stigler’s cousin said he was his role model. “He’s more than my friend, he’s more than my cousin… he’s my brother,” he said.

As Stigler’s father held back tears, there was one final salute for a North Texas soldier – finally home.