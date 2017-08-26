CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
HARVEY MAKES LANDFALL: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast | Damage Photos | Facebook | Twitter

Harvey Evacuees Face Days In DFW Shelters

Filed Under: DFW Shelters, Donate, Evacuees, Harvey, Houston, Red Cross

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Harvey evacuees are arriving in Dallas by the hundreds choosing DFW to get as far away from the storm while staying in Texas.

On Saturday, the City of Dallas opened a second shelter to accommodate Texans getting out of Harvey’s path.

As Harvey slammed into Texas Friday, Raven Radley and her boyfriend packed a suitcase to get out of Humble, near Houston.

“We got the reports in the morning that the local officials wanted us to get out, and I had never seen a message like that so I was like maybe we should listen and heed,” said Radley.

Raven was staying at the the Tommie Allen Rec Center — the second shelter opened by Dallas.

The first shelter at Walnut Hill Recreational Center was already full. Ten-year-old Jocelyn is among the 300 staying there. She and her family left Houston in such a panic, they didn’t pack a thing.

“I was nervous because we left our [pet] birds, and we didn’t have nothing, and we came in our car,” said Jocelyn. “Everything was traffic, traffic.”

At the shelter, they’ll have three hot meals a day, showers and a bed.

Donations from Dallas residents were also pouring in Saturday.  So many in fact that the Walnut shelter has run out of space. The Red Cross is asking you take donations to the Trusted World at 15660 N. Dallas Parkway. The Red Cross said cash donations are best since they can tailor purchases exact needs for evacuees.

Radley said she’s grateful for the donations “from the bottom of her heart.”

“When there’s a disaster that you’re not prepared for — and also you’re working your way to saving money — you can’t stay in a hotel day after day, the only other option is this.”

