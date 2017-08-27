People Get Stuck Trying To Drive Through Houston Flood Waters

HOUSTON (CBS11) – Flooding left hundreds of drivers stranded throughout highways and roads in Houston on Sunday as rain continued to pound the area.

Many cars could be seen submerged on exits on highways, in neighborhoods and on bridges.

People who attempted to drive in Harris County found themselves stuck as they tried to navigate the area.

“There were times when I wished I had just stayed home with the kids,” said Jaki Owen, a local driver.

Owen was not along in her struggles to get off the road.

“I was born and raised here. This is the worst I’ve ever seen,” said Lt. Thomas Jennings of the Houston Police Department.

Some did not turn around and risked it all to drive through the flooding.

One truck driver got in way too deep along the west loop of 610 on the southbound lanes.

“We all in a dangerous situation right now, we all need help,” said Dramekco Green, a Houston resident.

Green and David Love saw the water rising quickly and grabbed some rope to help. They fought against the strong current and pulled the driver to safety.

“Continue helping people. We’re going to go hook up to the boat and we’re going to save some more lives. Help some more people until this all blows over. The spirit of Texas, it’s what it’s all about,” said Green.

City leaders and rescue crews are urging drivers to stay off the road as more rain is expected on Monday.