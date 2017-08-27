TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast | Damage Photos | Facebook | Twitter
WATCH CBS11 NEWS LIVE
YOU CAN HELP | Red Cross | Disaster Relief Drives: CBS 11 | KRLD

People Get Stuck Trying To Drive Through Houston Flood Waters

By Jeff Paul
Filed Under: flooded roads, Floodwaters, Harvey, Houston, Stuck Drivers, Tropical Storm Harvey

HOUSTON (CBS11) – Flooding left hundreds of drivers stranded throughout highways and roads in Houston on Sunday as rain continued to pound the area.

Many cars could be seen submerged on exits on highways, in neighborhoods and on bridges.

gettyimages 8399712341 People Get Stuck Trying To Drive Through Houston Flood Waters

People push a truck down a flooded street after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on Sunday in Houston. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

People who attempted to drive in Harris County found themselves stuck as they tried to navigate the area.

“There were times when I wished I had just stayed home with the kids,” said Jaki Owen, a local driver.

Owen was not along in her struggles to get off the road.

“I was born and raised here. This is the worst I’ve ever seen,” said Lt. Thomas Jennings of the Houston Police Department.

Some did not turn around and risked it all to drive through the flooding.

One truck driver got in way too deep along the west loop of 610 on the southbound lanes.

“We all in a dangerous situation right now, we all need help,” said Dramekco Green, a Houston resident.

Green and David Love saw the water rising quickly and grabbed some rope to help. They fought against the strong current and pulled the driver to safety.

“Continue helping people. We’re going to go hook up to the boat and we’re going to save some more lives. Help some more people until this all blows over. The spirit of Texas, it’s what it’s all about,” said Green.

City leaders and rescue crews are urging drivers to stay off the road as more rain is expected on Monday.

More from Jeff Paul
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch