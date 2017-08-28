Cowboys Vs Texans Preseason Game Moved To Arlington

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Cowboys will not be traveling to Houston to play a preseason game against the Texans. Instead, both teams are staying put in North Texas.

The NFL said Monday, due to public safety concerns resulting from the ongoing weather emergency related to Hurricane Harvey, Thursday’s Dallas Cowboys-Houston Texans game originally scheduled to be played in Houston has been relocated to AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Kickoff on Thursday will remain at 7:00 p.m.

Details on tickets, parking and other game day logistics will be announced later this week.

According to a news release from the NFL, “The NFL Foundation will match Mr. McNair and the Houston Texans’ $1 million contribution to the United Way Relief Fund to address the immediate needs of those impacted by Hurricane Harvey. The total $2 million contribution will support first response efforts by the American Red Cross, Salvation Army and the United Way of Greater Houston. Our thoughts are with the Houston community during this difficult time and we encourage fans to text HARVEY to 90999 to donate $10 to American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief.​”

The NFL said the league and the Texans will continue to closely monitor the situation in Houston and adjust the team’s plans as necessary.