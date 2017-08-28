DISD To Take In, Educate Evacuated Children

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Children that have evacuated to Dallas due to Hurricane Harvey will be coming to Dallas ISD for an undetermined amount of time, school board member Miguel Solis said Monday night.

The district confirmed it is setting up to accept the evacuee children as they arrive in Dallas.

“In many cases, the children, many of whom were slated to begin school in their hometowns today, have no access to school supplies. Two out of the three schools that will receive these children are in my school board district (District 8’s JFK Elementary Learning Center and Spence Middle School),” Solis said.

DISD will have staff at the mega shelter at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center on Tuesday to assess the needs and see who is interested putting their kids into DISD until they return to Houston.

The staffers will work with each family to integrate them into the appropriate schools.

“Let’s give these children a huge Dallas welcome by making sure they have the school supplies they need. Starting tomorrow (Tuesday)morning, I will be hosting a school supply drive at my work office (2017 Young St., Suite 101, Dallas, TX 75201). Please feel free to swing by the office from the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to drop off supplies that we will then deliver to the schools. This drive will remain open throughout the coming days and weeks to ensure that we collect supplies on a rolling basis as there is no current cap on children coming to the area.” said Solis.

DISD said in a news release Monday night, campuses will immediately enroll students who have been displaced and are housed with family, friends, in shelters and hotels. Uniform assistance and school supplies will be also be provided.

Dallas ISD will not turn away students who may not have the required enrollment documentation, including immunization records.

Counselors, social workers and psychologists are ready to provide assistance to students who are in need of their services, the district said.