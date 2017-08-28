Few Scattered Storms Through Wednesday For DFW

DFW Forecast:

Headlines:

Harvey now close to Matagorda Bay. Will move BACK into the Gulf later today. Hugs TX coast through Wednesday, then heads NNE from Houston through Friday.

Very little impact for DFW from Harvey through Wednesday.

Few scattered showers and storms through Wed.

Temperatures stay below normal through the week.

4.88” above normal at DFW for 2017.

Yesterdays. High: 84; Yesterdays. Rain: 0.46”; Normal High: 94; Normal Low: 74*

Today: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. 30% chance of tropical showers and storms. High: Mid 80s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid. Low: Near 70. Wind: NE 5-10.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and warm. Slight chance for daytime storms. High: Upper 80s.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds. Slight afternoon storm chance. High: Upper 80s.

Thursday: Watching track of Harvey. Chance of rain…best chance as of now east of DFW. High: Mid to upper 80s.

Friday: Watching track of Harvey. Chance of rain. Best chance NE of DFW.

Labor Day Weekend: Partly cloudy. Scattered storms: Highs: Upper 80s.

HOU Forecast:

Monday: Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe. High near 76. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 3 and 4 inches possible.

Monday Night: Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 3 and 4 inches possible.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 80. Northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 74. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

