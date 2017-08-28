CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Houstonians Worried About Potential ‘Wall Of Water’

By Jeff Paul
Filed Under: Army Corps of Engineers, dams, Harvey, Houston flooding, Houstonians, levees, reservoirs, Water Rescues

HOUSTON (CBS11) – With so much rain falling in Houston, some residents are wondering how much more the city can handle.

People who live in the Energy Corridor in the western parts of Houston are concerned the situation could get worse if reservoirs, dams and levees are not taken care of in the area.

“There won’t be much time, there won’t be much warning,” said Jay Harbison.

His fear is the levee at the Addicks Reservoir will not hold.

“It would be a wall of water,” said Harbison.

Levels continue to rise, spilling over into nearby rivers and roads. Harbison is not sure how much more water it can handle before failing.

“Most people don’t even know that it’s there.”

He said unlike rain, the water will not be gradual and there likely will not be a warning.

“It’s one thing to see encroachment right? This wouldn’t be an encroachment event, this would be a wall of water event,” said Harbison.

The Army Corps of Engineers is releasing water right now to relieve pressure from dams and levees.

