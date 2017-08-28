Nothing But Dead Ends To Houston For Relief Delivery Drivers

BELLVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – With major roads out of Houston under water, relief efforts trying to get supplies in aren’t fairing much better.

Eight people have now died in Harvey’s path, including a family of six. Their van was swept away from the very streets peppered with supply trucks driven by people like Derrick Massey from Austin.

CBS11 caught up with him on County Road 529, where floodwaters again halted his relief mission.

And like hundreds of other Texans wanting to help, Massey came prepared.

“I’m carrying over 100 loaves of bread, 100 cases of water, peanut butter and jelly, milk… baby formula,” said Massey of his cargo. “I know everyone is out here just trying to help and serve the community best we can.”

Volunteers like Massey make up a small but significant part of humanitarian aid flooding into Houston. If only they could get through…

TXDOT and DPS have created a special page to help navigate around flooded roads surrounding the Houston area.

Governor Greg Abbott has activated the Texas National Guard, meaning 12,000 people were called to help.

In all, the City of Houston says its 911 system has processed more than 75,000 calls since Harvey slammed the Texas coastline.

A total of 18 counties now qualify for federal help.