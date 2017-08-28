Southwest Flies About 500 People Out Of Houston Sunday

DALLAS (CBSDFW/AP) – Hundreds of people stranded in Houston’s Hobby airport were able to get out of the flood ravaged city Sunday night.

Southwest Airlines was granted special approval by the FAA to fly 486 people on five separate flights from Houston to Dallas.

Southwest Airlines says customers that don’t live in Dallas will be staying overnight and will be rebooked on Monday.

Flights in and out of Houston airports remain suspended.

Southwest Airlines says that there will be no more flights out of Houston through at least Tuesday.

In the past 48 hours, numerous spots in and around Houston have measured more than 25 inches (64 centimeters) of rain.

The hurricane center says Harvey’s center was expected to drift off the middle Texas coast on Monday and meander offshore through Tuesday before beginning “a slow northeastward motion.”

