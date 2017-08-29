Baylor’s Rhule Suspends 2 Starters; Blanchard Transfers

TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast | Damage Photos | Facebook | Twitter
WACO, Texas (AP) – Baylor coach Matt Rhule has suspended two expected starting players for incidents over the summer.

Rhule said Tuesday that senior safety Taion Sells will miss the first three games, and senior left tackle Mo Porter will sit out the first half of Saturday’s season opener at home against Liberty. The coach wouldn’t go into details about why the players were suspended, but said the incidents weren’t related.

Defensive back Travon Blanchard, who had been suspended from all Baylor team activities since February, announced on his Twitter account that he transferred to Division II Texas A&M Commerce.

Blanchard, a starter last season, was arrested last month on a misdemeanor assault charge stemming from domestic violence allegations that led to his suspension in February.

