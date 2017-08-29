Best Ways To Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month In DFW

By Kena Sosa

September is a welcome breeze in North Texas for many reasons, including one that gives us so much to celebrate. September is Hispanic Heritage Month. Dallas Fort Worth has just what you need to recognize the cultural contributions of the community and enjoy September together.

Ballet Hispanico

Dallas City Performance Hall

2520 Flora St.

Dallas, TX 75201

www.visitdallas.com

Date: Sept. 15 through Sept. 16, 2017 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

If you have never seen Ballet Hispánico, before, make sure to do so as this is an experience you will not want to miss. Internationally recognized for its beauty, elegance and elaborate choreography, Ballet Hispanico combines contemporary, classic and Latin dance in a magical mixture of grace. Brought to you by TITAS, attend and experience something break-taking this September.

Dallas Fiestas Patrias

Latino Cultural Center

2600 Live Oak St.

Dallas, TX 75204

(469) 657-4090

www.facebook.com

Date: Sept. 15, 2017 starting at 9 a.m.

This fiesta will be one that lasts all day long. With cultural presentations starting at 9 a.m., other events will include dinner, music, art and cultural demonstrations. Enjoy festive dancing, singing, arts an crafts throughout the day to pump up your spirits just in time for the famous grito, or shout, most widely recognized as the shout for independence on the South Lawn. Celebrate diversity, culture, community and friendship together right here in Oak Cliff together.

La Grande Fiestas Patrias

Panther Island Pavilion

395 Purcey St.

Fort Worth, TX 76102

(817) 698-0700

www.pantherislandpavilion.com

Date: Sept. 21, 2017 at 12 p.m.

Once again, the Panther Pavilion of Fort Worth proves to be the cultural hub of the city. This September 21st, the Panther Pavilion and Trinity River will be the site of the “Fiestas Patrias,” sponsored by La Grande 107.5. This family-friendly fiesta will be packed with musical greatness performed by Michael Salgado, La Energia Norteña and Larry Hernandez. Don’t miss the best ballet folklorico in the city, danced by the Anita Martiez group as well as mariachi madness. Vibrant people, pageantry and a zest for independence are a recipe that can only be described as delicioso. Stay til night and your eyes will shine with fireworks reflected on the water. Vamonos a la fiesta!

Related: Best Cinco De Mayo Celebrations Near DFW

Festival de Cine Latino

La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth

4200 South Freeway

Fort Worth, TX 76115

(469) 358-1251

www.fdcla.org

Date: Sept. 22 through Sept. 25, 2017

Come take part in something unique and powerful this September by participating in the Festival de Cine Latino in Fort Worth. With plentiful films ranging from documentaries to dramas to comedy daily, the best bet is to purchase a pass or badge and arrive early as seating is first come first serve. Representing talent from all over Latin America and various genres, you will be impressed with the profound connection made across cultures, distances, and languages.

Dallas Salsa Congress

13740 Midway Road Suite 710

Dallas, TX 75044

(214) 923-9404

www.dallassalsacongress.com

Date: Sept. 21 through 24, 2017

If you enjoy Latin dance, whether just admiring as a voyeur or if you rock the floor yourself, the Dallas Salsa Congress will be bringing awe and amazement to you again this year for the 11th year in a row. Big name performers coming this year include Griselle Ponce, Yamulee and Adrian Arellano and more. Conveniently located at Alpha and Midway, workshops and live performances will be back to back all weekend long. Ages ten and up are welcome. Come see what passion, art and music look like as danced to salsa by the experts.

Related: Best Mexican Food in Dallas Fort Worth