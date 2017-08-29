TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast | Damage Photos | Facebook | Twitter
Disaster Relief Drives: CBS 11 | KRLD

BYU-LSU Game Moved To New Orleans Because Of Houston Flooding

Filed Under: BYU, College, flooding, Football, Houston, Hurricane Harvey, lsu, new orleans, NRG Stadium, SEC, Superdome, Texas

The BYU-LSU game will be played Saturday night at the Superdome in New Orleans after massive flooding in Houston from Hurricane Harvey forced it to be relocated from NRG Stadium.

ESPN announced the move Monday. Finding a stadium to play the neutral-site game was in the hands of the television network and game organizers who wanted to find a place that allowed convenient access to at least some fans already holding tickets.

The game is still scheduled to kick off at 9:30 p.m. Eastern.

ESPN said in a statement that Dallas, San Antonio, Jacksonville, Nashville and Orlando also reached out about hosting the game.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch