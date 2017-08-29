TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast | Damage Photos | Facebook | Twitter
How You Can Help: CBS 11 The Ones for Texas Relief Drive | KRLD & 105.3 The Fan Relief Drive

Dallas ISD To Educate Kids Displaced By South Texas Flooding

By Chelsea Wade
Filed Under: Dallas, Dallas ISD, Education, Harvey, School, Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – The Dallas Independent School District is helping kids displaced by Hurricane Harvey and the flooding rain get an education while they’re seeking shelter in North Texas.

DISD officials announced Tuesday they will start enrolling evacuees from South Texas into the local school district so kids will not miss out on their education…and say no child will be turned away.

The district pledges to help them get uniforms and the necessary school supplies.

Buses will run from the shelters where the evacuees are staying, including the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, to two schools in old east Dallas and North Dallas High School.

The district will also provide counselors and social workers to help the new students adjust.

More from Chelsea Wade
Comments

One Comment

  1. YaValioCacaWates (@YaValioCacaWate) says:
    August 29, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    DISD can sure need the extra bucks by accepting the Houston kids. Just don’t expect quality education., DISD seems to be lacking big time.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch