Dallas ISD To Educate Kids Displaced By South Texas Flooding

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – The Dallas Independent School District is helping kids displaced by Hurricane Harvey and the flooding rain get an education while they’re seeking shelter in North Texas.

DISD officials announced Tuesday they will start enrolling evacuees from South Texas into the local school district so kids will not miss out on their education…and say no child will be turned away.

The district pledges to help them get uniforms and the necessary school supplies.

Buses will run from the shelters where the evacuees are staying, including the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, to two schools in old east Dallas and North Dallas High School.

The district will also provide counselors and social workers to help the new students adjust.