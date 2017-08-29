Jones On Elliott Suspension Appeal: “It’s Complicated, No Evidence Here”

DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) – With Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension appeal happening at some point today, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is not expecting a quick end to the process allowing the team to more forward as the preseason begins to wrap up.

Talking with The Fan’s Shan & RJ show, Jones believes Ezekiel Elliott’s appeal hearing with NFL arbitrator Harold Henderson is “a complicated issue” and added it is that way because,”you have no evidence here.”

With the appeal process at hand and the regular season approaching, the Cowboys would like to have the league leading rusher ready to play, but owner Jones knows the system well saying, “I’m not anticipating anything, timeline-wise.”

“I’ve got some real opinions here” said Jones. “And we won’t go into them here on the show, but we’ve got some work to do here as far as the league is concerned.”