McKinney Police Searching For Kidnapping Victim

McKINNEY (CBSDFW) – Police are searching for a missing 28-year-old woman after a vehicle she was in was stolen.

According to the McKinney Police Department, Minettsy Sanchez from Princeton, Texas was inside a 2007 black Nissan Sentra (Texas #FYM0637) as it was stolen from The Gables apartment located on Eldorado Parkway.

Police say witnesses identified the suspect as 29-year-old Jabrice Davun Ortega.

If you have any details on the location of Minettsy Sanchez, please contact McKinney Police Department Detective Jose Quiles at 972-547-2717. Additionally, please call 911 immediately if you spot the involved vehicle.

