Team From Fort Worth Zoo Heading To Help Zoo In Victoria

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A team from the Fort Worth Zoo will head to the Texas Zoo in Victoria on Thursday to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

The zoo will bring boats, ATVs, trailers, chainsaws and other equipment, and will lend their expertise to help the local team assess the damage and begin cleanup efforts, according to a news release Wednesday from the Fort Worth Zoo.

“The Texas Zoo sustained significant damage, and we are going to help remove downed trees and debris, as well as repair some facilities,” said Fort Worth Zoo Executive Director Michael Fouraker. “We are taking boats and other transportation, and we also have access to a helicopter if required.”

Although the Fort Worth Zoo is donating its labor and materials, the Texas Zoo and its employees may require more assistance.

The Fort Worth Zoo says members of the public who would like to help in this recovery effort are invited to give online.

“Your monetary donations will help us as we identify other needs,” said Fouraker. “The waters are just beginning to recede, so there is some damage yet to be discovered. Plus, many of these employees are going to need assistance. Their own homes have been damaged or even destroyed, but they don’t know to what extent as they have for the last week been at the zoo caring for animals. Join us as we give a lift to our friends and conservation partners at the Texas Zoo in Victoria.”

Donations can be made here.